Kruz Newz: Bananas Donated to Texas Prison had $18 Million Worth of Cocaine Inside

Cocaine worth $18 million found in banana shipment donated to Texas prison https://t.co/tdfjyO1k0L pic.twitter.com/Ze46hInxA8 — Newsweek (@Newsweek) September 24, 2018

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says bananas donated to a Texas prison turned out to have nearly $18 million worth of cocaine hidden inside. 540 packages of cocaine were found in 45 boxes of bananas.

Who donates that many ripe bananas?

