Kruz Newz: Bananas Donated to Texas Prison had $18 Million Worth of Cocaine Inside

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says bananas donated to a Texas prison turned out to have nearly $18 million worth of cocaine hidden inside. 540 packages of cocaine were found in 45 boxes of bananas.
Who donates that many ripe bananas?
