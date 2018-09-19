Kruz Newz: Texas Superintendent Posts Comment on Facebook About Black Quarterbacks

0 reads Leave a comment
Onalaska ISD Superintendent Lynn Redden supposedly accidentally posted on Facebook “you can’t count on a black quarterback,” on a post promoting a Chron.com story about the Texans’ recent loss. He deleted the post when he realized it was a public post. The Onalaska ISD school board is set to discuss Superintendent Lynn Redden’s contract at a meeting Saturday
