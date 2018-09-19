Kruz Newz: Texas Superintendent Posts Comment on Facebook About Black Quarterbacks

Onalaska ISD Superintendent Lynn Redden supposedly accidentally posted on Facebook “you can’t count on a black quarterback,” on a post promoting a Chron.com story about the Texans’ recent loss. He deleted the post when he realized it was a public post. The Onalaska ISD school board is set to discuss Superintendent Lynn Redden’s contract at a meeting Saturday

Click here to read the full story:

Onalaska ISD school board to discuss superintendent's contract after 'racist' comment https://t.co/9z19wz3KFQ — Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) September 18, 2018

