What Is ’90s Rap Music?

’90s rap music was the golden era for Hip Hop and is responsible for propelling it to where it is today. Artists from the ’90s such as Tupac Shakur, Biggie Smalls, Juvenile, N.W.A., and others pushed the envelope of freedom of speech to the limit, and because of it, gained worldwide acceptance from the youth, and eventually the mainstream media.
Below are titles of popular ’90s rap songs.
- UGK – Murder
- Missy Elliott – The Rain
- Jay-Z – Can I Get A
- The Notorious B.I.G. – Big Poppa
- Sisqo – Thong Song
- DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince – Summertime
- Kriss Kross – Jump
- DMX – Ruff Ryders’ Anthem
- Ice Cube – It Was A Good Day
- 2Pac – Ambitionz Az A Ridah
- MC Hammer – U Can’t Touch This
- The Fugees – Ready Or Not
- LL Cool J – Doin’ It
- Snoop Dogg – Gin And Juice
- OutKast – Player’s Ball
- Eminem – My Name Is
- Naughty By Nature – O.P.P.
- Warren G feat. Nate Dogg – Regulate
- Bone Thugs N Harmony – 1st Of Tha Month
- Juvenile – Back That Thang Up
- Master P – Make ‘Em Say Ugh
- Big Pun feat. Joe – Still Not A Player
- Coolio feat. L.V. – Gangsta’s Paradise
