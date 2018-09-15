CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#WordEyeHeard: Katt Williams Shades Tiffany Haddish [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment
Katt Williams Performs At James L Knight Center

Source: Vallery Jean / Getty

Looks like there’s some fresh off the presses beef in the comedy world. In a recent radio interview, Katt Williams goes all the way in on Tiffany Haddish, going so far as to say she isn’t funny and that her fame is connected to her attraction to white Hollywood actors.

AJC.com reports:

The reliably controversial Emmy-winning comic Katt Williams didn’t hold back on Tiffany Haddish during a visit to V-103’s Frank and Wanda Show Friday, saying Haddish didn’t deserve the success she’s gotten.

“She ain’t done a tour yet. She ain’t done a special,” Williams told the show. “She has not proven the ability to tell jokes back-to-back for an hour to nobody.”

The rising star actually released a 2017 Showtime special and just signed with Netflix for another one.

AJC also points out that Williams believes that despite everyone else noting that Haddish was the breakout star of Girls Trip, the film was a success without her screen-grabbing moments and not the other way around.

Williams also seemed bothered by Haddish’s jokes about wanting to sleep with Leonardo DiCaprio and for marrying and divorcing a white man. There was also a joke she made about wanting to sleep with Brad Pitt that also seemed to annoy Williams.

It’s all pretty petty. But it looks like Haddish is truly not bothered by Williams’ digs as evidenced by her tweet below.

via HipHopWired

Katt Williams Takes Over the Red Velvet Cake Studio
10 photos

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

 

The Latest:

frank and wanda v103 , katt wiliams frank and wandy , katt williams tiffany haddish , katt williams v103 interview , lild 979 the beat , lild word eye heard , tiffany haddish twitter

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
DJ Khaled And Friends Host Summer Fest Cruise
#WordEyeHeard: Nipsey Hussle’s Clothing Store Investigated for Possible…
 4 mins ago
09.15.18
Katt Williams On Stage
#WordEyeHeard: Katt Williams Shades Tiffany Haddish [VIDEO]
 42 mins ago
09.15.18
Beef Settled: Frank Ocean & Travis Scott Worked…
 10 hours ago
09.15.18
LAPD Investigating Possible Shooting, Stabbing At Nipsey Hussle’s…
 10 hours ago
09.15.18
Mac Miller Leaves Behind Fortune To Parents, Brother…
 10 hours ago
09.15.18
Salty Struggle: Katt Williams Thinks Tiffany Haddish Isn’t…
 11 hours ago
09.15.18
26 items
Jay Electronica Wants Smoke With Eminem Over 2Pac-Connected…
 20 hours ago
09.14.18
YG ft. Jay 305 “Bulletproof,” Ciara “Dose” &…
 22 hours ago
09.14.18
28 items
Eminem Gets At Machine Gun Kelly With “Killshot,”…
 23 hours ago
09.14.18
6 Differently Abled Dancers Who Are Still Lit…
 1 day ago
09.14.18
Eminem Gets At Machine Gun Kelly With “Killshot,”…
 1 day ago
09.14.18
‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ Post-Launch Plans Include 2 ‘Assassin’s…
 1 day ago
09.14.18
Samsung Links Up Audio Legend, AKG For New…
 1 day ago
09.14.18
Eminem Delivers The “Killshot” To Machine Gun Kelly…
 1 day ago
09.14.18
Boston Celtics’ Jabari Bird Allegedly Strangled Girlfriend 12…
 1 day ago
09.14.18
Young Thug Released From Jail, Out On $100K…
 1 day ago
09.14.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close