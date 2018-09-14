0 reads Leave a comment
A 75-year-old Cleveland man got into his convertible 2006 Cadillac to go for a ride and ended up getting trapped inside for 14 hours and couldn’t figure out how to manually open the doors. He didn’t have his cell phone on him. Cadillacs do come equipped with a mechanical door release, but unfortunately, his owner’s manual was in his house. He says he knew he was going to die and wrote a note to his nephew. Around midnight his neighbor noticed his garage door open and went to check on him and he was freed!
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- DSR #979CarShow 2018 Interview [EXCLUSIVE]
- Kruz Newz: 75 Year Old Man Trapped in Cadillac for 14 Hours
- Swizz Beatz Drops “Pistol On My Side” ft. Lil Wayne Single and Video
- Kruz Newz: Who wants a Free Burger from Wendy’s?
- Adrien Broner Banned From Uber For Acting An Ass To Drake & Travis Scott, Allegedly
- Former Plano Radio Host Gets Life In Prison For Sexual Child Abuse And Attempted Capital Murder [VIDEO]
- The Game Told To Turn Over Financial Records To Sexual Assault Accuser
- Frank Ocean Reportedly Wants Off Travis Scott’s ‘Astroworld’ LP
- Nicki Minaj Served Us A Different Hairstyle For Each Day Of NYFW, Vote On Your Favorite Look
- Bossip on WETV Recap: Hat-Fishing Men Get Put On Blast
comments – add yours