Kruz Newz: 75 Year Old Man Trapped in Cadillac for 14 Hours

A 75-year-old Cleveland man got into his convertible 2006 Cadillac to go for a ride and ended up getting trapped inside for 14 hours and couldn’t figure out how to manually open the doors. He didn’t have his cell phone on him. Cadillacs do come equipped with a mechanical door release, but unfortunately, his owner’s manual was in his house. He says he knew he was going to die and wrote a note to his nephew. Around midnight his neighbor noticed his garage door open and went to check on him and he was freed!

