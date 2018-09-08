CLOSE
Entertainment News
Nicki Minaj Donates $25K to Job-Shamed Actor Geoffrey Owens

Red carpet celebrity Arrivals for TIDAL X: 1015 concert

Source: Getty

Nicki Minaj is using her platform for good and this time, it’s Geoffrey Owens who’ll receive the queen’s blessing. The “Hard White” rapper hit up Queen Radio on Thursday, September 7, to shame anyone who ridiculed the famous Cosby Show actor for working at Trader Joe’s in between acting jobs.

“Why you want to embarrass this hard-working man?” she asked, adding “Y’all don’t know how difficult it is to keep getting jobs…and you want to put somebody up on the fu**ing internet?”

As for that blessing we mentioned earlier, Nicki announced that she’d be donating $25,000 to Owens because he’s “a whole legend in these streets.” Prior to hopping on Queen Radio, Nicki hit Instagramand asked her Barbz to find the photographer who sold the Trader Joe’s photo of Owens. See her message below.

via HipHopWired

