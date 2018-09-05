CLOSE
Local DFW News
Home > Local DFW News

2 Bodies Found In Carrollton Home, Names Released [VIDEO]

132 reads
Leave a comment
Incorporated - Season 1

Source: Syfy / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

2 bodies were recently found in a home in Carrollton, TX. The victims have been identified as Nigel Jerome “Damian” Deriggs and Michelle Deriggs. Nigel first killed his wife, and then after a standoff with police, he later went back into the home and killed himself. 2 kids living in the home were able to escape prior and have no injuries. See the video below for more details (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Check Out The 97.9 The Beat Dallas Block Party (PHOTOS)
97.9 The Beat Dallas Block Party
100 photos

The Latest:

carrollton , Michelle Deriggs , murder , Nigel Jerome “Damian” Deriggs , suicide , Texas , TM

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
New Young Ma
 10 hours ago
09.04.18
Bobby Brown puts Janet Jackson Out The Bedroom…
 11 hours ago
09.04.18
‘Cosby’ Actor has movie offer after being Job…
 11 hours ago
09.04.18
Tweet Us @z1079 Your Reactions to The Bobby…
 14 hours ago
09.04.18
Eminem “Fall,” DJ Durel & Migos “Hot Summer”…
 14 hours ago
09.04.18
Trending
Trending
SauceaHolics 4: Kenny B Taps In With @HollywoodZay
 15 hours ago
09.04.18
Lil Pump Confirms He Will Have To Serve…
 17 hours ago
09.04.18
Childish Gambino, Bas, J.Cole, Logic & More Featured…
 17 hours ago
09.04.18
City Girls #Canceled After Old Tweets About Blue…
 17 hours ago
09.04.18
10 items
Reebok, 20th Century Fox & Extra Butter Dropping…
 17 hours ago
09.04.18
AFROPUNK Issues Apology Statement To Black Activists Kicked…
 18 hours ago
09.04.18
Family of Aretha Franklin Wasn’t Feeling Rev. Jasper…
 18 hours ago
09.04.18
Array
‘Cosby Show’ Star Working at Trader Joes Gets…
 19 hours ago
09.04.18
LiAngelo Ball Still In Denial Of His Actual…
 19 hours ago
09.04.18
Chris Brown & His Baby Mama Back In…
 20 hours ago
09.04.18
19 items
Black AF Beyoncé Performances To Celebrate Her Birthday
 20 hours ago
09.04.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close