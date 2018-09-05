2 Bodies Found In Carrollton Home, Names Released [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

2 bodies were recently found in a home in Carrollton, TX. The victims have been identified as Nigel Jerome “Damian” Deriggs and Michelle Deriggs. Nigel first killed his wife, and then after a standoff with police, he later went back into the home and killed himself. 2 kids living in the home were able to escape prior and have no injuries. See the video below for more details (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices).

#UPDATE: Carrollton Police detectives are investigating the shooting deaths of a man and woman whose bodies were found in a North Carrollton home on Monday. https://t.co/LnXC8Sfknq — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) September 4, 2018

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

