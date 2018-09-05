2 Bodies Found In Carrollton Home, Names Released [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
2 bodies were recently found in a home in Carrollton, TX. The victims have been identified as Nigel Jerome “Damian” Deriggs and Michelle Deriggs. Nigel first killed his wife, and then after a standoff with police, he later went back into the home and killed himself. 2 kids living in the home were able to escape prior and have no injuries. See the video below for more details (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices).
Source: CBS11 News
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
