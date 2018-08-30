CLOSE
Kanye West Tearfully Apologizes For Slavery “Sounds Like Choice” Quip

Hopefully, the Chicago-born superstar is sincere about being sorry for the statement that ruffled many feathers.

Kanye West Apologizes Slavery WGCI

Source: WGCI / Screencap

Kanye West ended up on everyone’s coon list after he made the quip that slavery “sounds like choice” along with becoming tight butt-buddies with President Donald Trump and rocking the MAGA hat. While West may have thought he was being new-age edgy, the comments offended many and he tearfully apologized in his hometown of Chicago during an interview with WGCI.

During a segment of the show, West was questioned by show co-host Kendra G and how she was taken aback by his slavery comments, calling them doubly harmful as she is a Black woman. Kendra G challenged West without fear and checked him on the comments, to which he apologized and attempted to clarify.

“I don’t know if I properly apologized for how the slavery comment made people feel,” West said. “I’m sorry for the one-two effect of the MAGA hat into the slave comment, and I’m sorry for people that felt let down by that moment.”

He added, “And also And I appreciate you giving me the opportunity to talk to you about the way I was thinking and what I was going through and what led me to that and I just appreciate you guys holding on to me as a family.

Kendra G was so moved by West’s words that she broke into tears and the pair hugged. But then when the hosts reminded Ye that home is always home and that the Chi will be where he can get back to his roots, he broke into tears when he spoke about needing designer Don C and others back in his corner.

It wasn’t all peaches and cream as earlier in the chat, West defended his choice to support President Trump despite how imbalanced his policies are towards communities of color. In the end, it’s clear that West is struggling with several demons at once and he does appear to want the help necessary to get back to his old self.

Photo: Screencap

Kanye West Tearfully Apologizes For Slavery “Sounds Like Choice” Quip was originally published on hiphopwired.com

photos
