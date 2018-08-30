CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Trump Creates Secret Committee To Combat Marijuana

2 reads
Leave a comment
President Trump Departs White House En Route To Pennsylvania

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Via | HotNewHipHop

The Trump administration reportedly recruited 14 federal agencies and the DEA for the committee.

Over the course of the past few years, eight states have legalized recreational marijuana while thirty others have legalized it for medicinal use. Unfortunately, it looks like the U.S. government is trying to change that as a new report indicates the Trump Administration has secretly formed a committee to combat the positive narrative surrounding marijuana.

According to Buzzfeed, the Trump administration has recruited fourteen federal agencies and the Drug Enforcement Administration to give “data demonstrating the most significant negative trends” about marijuana use and the “threats” it could have on America.

READ MORE

 

Trump Creates Secret Committee To Combat Marijuana was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
DJ Khaled Launches We The Best Furniture Collection,…
 4 hours ago
08.30.18
Bardi Bag: Cardi B Wants No Less Than…
 5 hours ago
08.30.18
Lil Pump Arrested In Miami, Busts Out Cheese…
 5 hours ago
08.30.18
Kanye West Is In Chicago Working On Chance…
 6 hours ago
08.30.18
“Outraged” Florida Students Want Tekashi 6ix9ine Concert Shut…
 7 hours ago
08.30.18
Trump Creates Secret Committee To Combat Marijuana
 7 hours ago
08.30.18
How Safaree Is Changing The Sex Toy Game…
 19 hours ago
08.30.18
Would Michael Jackson Approve? Celebrity Moonwalks Ranked From…
 20 hours ago
08.29.18
Happy Birthday MJ: 5 Artists Who Were Influenced…
 20 hours ago
08.29.18
The Cast Of The Nun Test Their Knowledge…
 20 hours ago
08.29.18
Kanye West Apologizes For Slavery Comment & Addresses…
 21 hours ago
08.29.18
Cleveland Browns’ Mychal Kendricks Jeopardizes NFL Career With…
 21 hours ago
08.30.18
Angela Yee Named New York Public Library Ambassador
 21 hours ago
08.29.18
11 items
Honeymoooon Over?: Twitter Slaughtering “Mooo!” Rapper Dorja Cat…
 22 hours ago
08.29.18
5 items
Teyana Taylor Stars in Lingerie Campaign, Yes There’s…
 22 hours ago
08.29.18
Janet Jackson Pays Homage To Michael Jackson For…
 22 hours ago
08.29.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close