Fan Attempts To Rush The Stage At Jay-Z And Beyonce’s OTR 2 Show In Atlanta [VIDEO]

Apparently Atlanta does OTR II a little differently than other cities. Multiple reports state a fan attempted to jump on stage as Jay-Z and Beyonce were walking off Saturday night, prompting dancers to run after the fan and a fight escalating.

During the performance of “Apesh*t,” a fan brazenly got on stage for a moment, following behind Jay and Bey before security and the tour’s dancers got involved.

A fan ran after Beyoncé & JAY-Z on stage tonight and the dancers tried to stop him. #OTRII #Atlantahttps://t.co/m47AMvyWCv pic.twitter.com/GpNDyUX9f6 — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) August 26, 2018

#OTRII the fight at the end!!! I need help dissecting this!!! pic.twitter.com/7MEiiQViKg — Ken Kemp (@kenkemp22) August 26, 2018

Social media of course as LIT with reactions.

Yo, Beyoncé’s dancers are RIDE OR DIE. Somebody jumped on the stage and the male dancers stomped him the fuck out. 😳 #OTRII — This is redundant. (@Burrrittanie) August 26, 2018

Yooooo I saw the footage! Dude really ran up on stage at the end when Jay and Bey were walking off and really got jumped by Beyoncé whole team! Smh Come on y’all #OTRII — Mic-T (@Mic_TMusic) August 26, 2018

Really Atlanta?!? People running on stage #OTRII pic.twitter.com/ZVAsA3wB83 — RIP to the 👑 Aretha Franklin (@MrsRare1) August 26, 2018

Crazy. Let’s hope nothing else crazy happens before the tour finishes up!

