Nick Grant Explains Why He's The Best Rapper Alive In "Voices" [Video]

Radio One Exclusives
| 08.25.18
Rapper Nick Grant released his critically acclaimed album “Dreamin Out Loud” in May and many are calling it an Album of the year contender. Grant talks about Album Of The Year talk, Controversy around the song “Black Woman” and why he feels he’s the best rapper alive.

 

