Rapper Nick Grant released his critically acclaimed album “Dreamin Out Loud” in May and many are calling it an Album of the year contender. Grant talks about Album Of The Year talk, Controversy around the song “Black Woman” and why he feels he’s the best rapper alive.

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE MORE EPISODES OF VOICES

Voices: What Chloe x Halle Song Best Describes Their Relationship? [Video]

Voices: Is Wiz Khalifa The 6th Member Of Bone Thugs N Harmony? [Video]

Nick Grant Explains Why He’s The Best Rapper Alive In “Voices” [Video] was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: