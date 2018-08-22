Kruz Newz: More Pregnant Women are Using Marijuana During Pregnancy

9 reads Leave a comment
A study by JAMA Internal Medicine studied pregnant women using marijuana to treat morning sickness symptoms. It shows that more women are using marijuana than before. But could that be because women were less likely to admit to using marijuana. What do you think?
