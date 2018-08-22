Local DFW News
Home > Local DFW News

Big Rig Accident Leaves 3 Dead In Texas [VIDEO]

67 reads
Leave a comment
Side view of a moving semi truck on a highway bridge

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

A big rig accident yesterday (August 21, 2018) in Terrell, TX left 3 people dead. See the video below for more info (be patient, as it takes a few moments for some content to load on certain devices).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS)
BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS)
29 photos

The Latest:

big rig , terrell , Texas , TM

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Perpetually Scuzzy Rapper Post Malone Thankful After Airplane…
 51 mins ago
08.22.18
Dad Shoe Don: Kanye West Reveals adidas Yeezy…
 57 mins ago
08.22.18
Run Me Back My Bread: Jesse Williams Fighting…
 1 hour ago
08.22.18
Scammers Alert: Clermont Twin Pleads Not Guilty To…
 1 hour ago
08.22.18
WYD?: NFL Legend Jim Brown Says He’s Pulling…
 2 hours ago
08.22.18
Nicki Minaj Reschedules North American Run of Tour…
 10 hours ago
08.21.18
Tiffany Haddish To Headline Hour-Long Netflix Comedy Special
 16 hours ago
08.21.18
Royce Da 5’9” ft. Pusha T, Fabolous, Jadakiss…
 17 hours ago
08.21.18
Jordan Brand & Vogue Collection Gets Fancy With…
 17 hours ago
08.21.18
The Only Performances You Need To See From…
 18 hours ago
08.21.18
Chance The Rapper Gets Scurred In The First…
 18 hours ago
08.21.18
JR Smith Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex, Talks…
 18 hours ago
08.21.18
Reality IG: How Daniel Jean Perfected Instagram Comedy
 19 hours ago
08.21.18
Birdman Says Lil Wayne & Cortez Bryant Skimming…
 19 hours ago
08.21.18
15 items
Nicki Minaj Calls Travis Scott “Hoe N*gga of…
 20 hours ago
08.21.18
VIDEO: Drake Surprises 11-Year-Old Heart Surgery Patient For…
 20 hours ago
08.21.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close