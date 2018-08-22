Big Rig Accident Leaves 3 Dead In Texas [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

A big rig accident yesterday (August 21, 2018) in Terrell, TX left 3 people dead. See the video below for more info (be patient, as it takes a few moments for some content to load on certain devices).

Three people were killed in a crash on I-20 involving an 18-wheeler and a sedan in Terrell Tuesday afternoon. https://t.co/l7wmqYdqpX — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) August 21, 2018

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

