Big Rig Accident Leaves 3 Dead In Texas [VIDEO]

A big rig accident yesterday (August 21, 2018) in Terrell, TX left 3 people dead. See the video below for more info (be patient, as it takes a few moments for some content to load on certain devices).
Source: CBS11 News
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
