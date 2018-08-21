CLOSE
Live and Loca News
Home > Live And Loca News

Kruz Newz: LGBTQ Shelter Opens in Dallas

1 reads
Leave a comment

The Dallas Hope Center is the first LGBTQ homeless shelter in Dallas.

Right now it is only a one-bedroom apartment but the long-term goal of Dallas Hope Charities is to open an emergency shelter focused on the LGBTQ population.

 

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

The Latest:

BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS)
BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS)
29 photos
gun , Maryland , School , Student

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close