Kruz Newz: LGBTQ Shelter Opens in Dallas

The Dallas Hope Center is the first LGBTQ homeless shelter in Dallas.

Right now it is only a one-bedroom apartment but the long-term goal of Dallas Hope Charities is to open an emergency shelter focused on the LGBTQ population.

First LGBTQ focused homeless shelter opens in Dallas. –> https://t.co/lg1aGw1TQq — NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) August 21, 2018

