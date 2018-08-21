1 reads Leave a comment
The Dallas Hope Center is the first LGBTQ homeless shelter in Dallas.
Right now it is only a one-bedroom apartment but the long-term goal of Dallas Hope Charities is to open an emergency shelter focused on the LGBTQ population.
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- Kruz Newz: LGBTQ Shelter Opens in Dallas
- Texas Police Deputy In Jail On Child Rape Charges Commits Suicide [VIDEO]
- Animal Crackers Break Out Their Cages on New Box Design
- Father and Daughter Arrested for Selling Drugs to High School Students
- Cardi B Shades Nicki MInaj at the VMAs [VIDEO]
- How Much Of Atlanta Is Actually Black?
- MTV Video Music Awards Winners Are Here
- 2018 MTV VMA’s: Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Migos, Travis Scott & More Hit The Red Carpet
- Kevin Hart Roasts Lil Pump & Lil Xan For Their Face Tattoos During VMA Speech
- Nicki Minaj Explains Why Drake Isn’t On “Queen”
comments – add yours