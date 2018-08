Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Jose Nunez, a Bexar County (near San Antonio, TX) sheriff deputy who was in jail on child rape charges of a 4-year-old, committed suicide on Monday (August 20, 2018). See the video below for more info (be patient as it loads or refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

