Rapper Kodak Black Released From Jail

The 21-year-old rapper was released from Broward County Jail early Saturdaymorning. A camera crew on the scene tried to ask him how he was feeling about his release, but he was too focused on getting the hell out of there.

As The Blast first reported, Kodak’s first post-jail stop will be to see his mother and young son.

Back in April, the rapper was sentenced to one year in county jail even though he was facing up to 12 years behind bars. Kodak Black pled guilty to two probation violations, including driving on a suspended license and “associating with people committing crimes.”

As The Blast previously reported, police witnessed the rapper in the presence of cannabis and ammunition during an Instagram Live stream. His powerhouse attorney, Bradford Cohen, argued that there was no way to prove that the weed and ammo from the video could be determined to be authentic, and the charges should be dropped.

The violation charges were dropped and other charges, including child neglect, that were connected to a police raid on his home, were also dropped.

Rapper Kodak Black Released From Jail was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

