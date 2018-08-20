2 Chainz Explores A Marijuana Paradise On “Most Expensivest”

0 reads Leave a comment
This is what heaven must look like.
The College Park rapper visited California’s first legal weed cultivator, Candescent, and appeared to have the time of his life. 2 Chainz was escorted around by Adrian Sedlin, the CEO of Candescent. They walk through some of the most gorgeous weed-filled rooms, where plants can produce up to 65 pounds every two months. “We’re doing about 225 lbs a month out of this facility,” brags Sedlin. “How much the pound going for?” asks an interested 2 Chainz. “About $2,800,” answers Sedlin. Those are some very affordable prices, and 2 Chainz is immediately in awe.
