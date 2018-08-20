Kruz Newz: Flower Mound Principal Apologizes for Sexist Dress Code Video

0 reads Leave a comment
Marcus High School principal Will Skelton said the video “absolutely missed the mark,” and has issued an apology.
The video focused on teenage girls wearing short shorts and zoomed in on their bare legs. It then looks like the students are in detention and are being forced to repeat “I will not wear athletic shorts,” they are then told leggings and jeans are acceptable. The background song for the video was M.I.A.’s “Bad Girls.” People were not happy!
