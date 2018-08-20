A Tesla Battery Factory In Nevada, A Mexican Cartel & A Real Life Episode Of Narcos [ARTICLE]

Can I tell you guys a story? Teslas are electric cars known for their high-quality design and impressive gas mileage. With average costs of $35,000 for the base model and over $80,000 for luxury models, you won’t catch everyone riding in one of these bad boys but you could see any average citizen working within a Tesla Inc. factory. Picture a Tesla battery factory in Nevada where a little over 300 employees tirelessly install batteries into futuristic cars for a small yet comfortably wealthy segment of the middle to upper class population. Within the factory, a group of employees has made connections with the Mexican cartel and they’re pushing bricks like an episode of Narcos.

The mini cartel started off humble at first but like most drug dealers got overly ambitious and later caught by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Tesla Cartel is scrambling packing cocaine into the interiors of Tesla seats before the authorities bust them and send them away to ten years in federal prison. Crazy story, right? Well PLOT TWIST this event actually took place in Tesla Inc’s Nevada battery factory and was exposed this past Thursday (I added some details for dramatic effect, let’s get into the real story).

Karl Hansen, a former member of Tesla’s internal investigations team filed a whistleblower complaint to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission after finding out about an employee was working with a Mexican cartel to sell cocaine and methamphetamine from the factory. When Hansen told Tesla officials, Chief Executive Elon Musk took a break from tweeting to order his team to install a surveillance system to spy on workers personal cellphones and find the Pablo Escobar in the making. Since whistleblowers can receive 10 to 30 percent of penalties the Securities and Exchange Commision collects according to the SEC amendments, Hansen doesn’t have too much to lose except for his life if the Mexican cartel finds out who snitched, but let’s think positive about this situation. A Tesla spokesperson wrote a statement on Hansen’s claims:

“Mr. Hansen’s allegations were taken very seriously when he brought them forward. Some of his claims are outright false. Because we wanted to be sure we got this right, we made numerous attempts to engage further with Mr. Hansen to understand more about what he was claiming and the work that he did in reaching his conclusions. He rejected each of those attempts, and to date has refused to speak with the company further. It seems strange that Mr. Hansen would claim that he is concerned about something happening within the company, but then refuse to engage with the company to discuss the information that he believes he has.”

According to CNBC Hansen is the second ex employee to come forward about the company covering up theft and spying on workers to cover their tracks. Aside from wiretapping, Hansen has also accused Tesla on failing to disclose to shareholders that $37 million worth of copper and other raw materials were stolen from the Gigafactory in the first half of 2018. After raising these issues internally, Hansen was fired on July 16th and it’s safe to assume that if anyone else from the investigations team tries to go against the Goliath of electric automobiles, they’ll face a similar fate. Very sketchy accusations Tesla. Musk has had to issue a lot of public relations cleanup this week and I don’t think he wants to add a problem with the Mexican cartel to the mix. Who knew all this action was happening in car battery factories? Someone call Martin Scorsese to direct a film on these events.

Article By: Marcel “The Messenger” Jeremiah

