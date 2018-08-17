Kruz Newz: DART Raising Fares for First Time in Six Years

On Saturday, DART’s local day pass is going up from $5 to $6 and the regional pass from $10 to $12. Monthly and Annual passes will go up as well. DART is ending the 2-hour passes and instead offering an A.M. and P.M. pass for $3.

$2.50 (cash only) for a single-ride pass is coming back for buses only.

