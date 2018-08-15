Kruz Newz: Finalists Announced in the State Fair’s Big Tex Choice Awards

Officials have announced the finalists for the 14th annual Big Tex Choice Awards. The contest is split into two categories savory and sweet! The ten finalists were announced this morning and all I know is I’m getting hungry looking at these pics!

Click here to see the full list:

From cotton candy taco to Texas Twang-kie… State Fair of Texas announces food finalists. See the full list + pictures: https://t.co/Elku9XWlJy pic.twitter.com/c61t9K5FxI — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) August 15, 2018

(2/11) @StateFairOfTX announces 10 gut-busting, award-winning concessions, including a cotton candy taco. What the heck is that? Deets: pic.twitter.com/wQZSJ3MIEY — Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) August 15, 2018

