Kruz Newz: Plano ISD Has Some New Security for their Schools

Today was the first day back to school for Plano ISD and they have made some changes to security:
-students in 9th grade through 12th grade must now wear ID badges at all times
-upgrades are being made to school cameras, alarms and automated locks for doors
