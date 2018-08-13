Kruz Newz: Plano ISD Has Some New Security for their Schools

Today was the first day back to school for Plano ISD and they have made some changes to security:

-students in 9th grade through 12th grade must now wear ID badges at all times

-upgrades are being made to school cameras, alarms and automated locks for doors

Plano ISD students will see a few security changes when they go back to school today https://t.co/MtGuy0pZr9 — NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) August 13, 2018

