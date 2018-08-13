CLOSE
Kruz Newz: Plano ISD Has Some New Security for their Schools

Today was the first day back to school for Plano ISD and they have made some changes to security:

-students in 9th grade through 12th grade must now wear ID badges at all times

-upgrades are being made to school cameras, alarms and automated locks for doors

