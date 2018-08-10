Kruz Newz: McDonald’s Giving Away Free Food for Life with McGold Card

0 reads Leave a comment
McDonald’s is giving away free food “for life” with its new McGold Card. Check out the contest on their website which starts today thru August 24th. The winner also gets a custom gold-plated phone case, see below!
