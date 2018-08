Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Welp Tekashi 69, seems like he wants the smoke with the 400 label ceo “YG”. With a quick internet response video Yg’s camp decided to pay the east coast clout king 69. Press play and catch up with new on the net . “Stay Dangerous may not just be an album title, leaving it up to West Boast Biller lol.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: