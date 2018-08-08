Kruz Newz: Hollywood’s City Council Unanimously Votes to Remove the Donald Trump Star

West Hollywood City council unanimously voted to remove the Donald Trump star on Hollywood Walk of Fame. It now goes over to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce where they make the final decision to actually physically remove the star.

BREAKING: West Hollywood City Council voted unanimously to remove President Trump’s star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame, says the mayor. It will now make a formal recommendation for its removal to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. pic.twitter.com/AmweQP0tB9 — AJ+ (@ajplus) August 7, 2018

“Earning a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is an honor. When one belittles and attacks minorities, immigrants, Muslims, people with disabilities or women — the honor no longer exists,” West Hollywood mayor John Duran said. https://t.co/JitHBHce4B — Vox (@voxdotcom) August 7, 2018

