Kruz Newz: Hollywood’s City Council Unanimously Votes to Remove the Donald Trump Star

West Hollywood City council unanimously voted to remove the Donald Trump star on Hollywood Walk of Fame. It now goes over to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce where they make the final decision to actually physically remove the star.
