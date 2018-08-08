Texas Hip Hop Promoter Killed [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

31-year-old Texas Hip Hop promoter and Mesquite resident, Darryl Stinnette aka Li’l Pooh, was shot and killed Monday (August 8, 2018) on his way back to Dallas from San Francisco, CA. No suspects have been found at this time and as far as the news is reporting, this was a random drive-by shooting. Darryl was in California on business helping to promote rapper Sherwood Marty a day before the incident occurred. See the video below for more info (be patient as it loads or refresh page to view).

U KNOW THE MOTTO SLEEP🅾️RGRIND💰 A post shared by POOH (@itslilpooh) on Aug 5, 2018 at 8:13pm PDT

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

