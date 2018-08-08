Texas Hip Hop Promoter Killed [VIDEO]

534 reads Leave a comment
31-year-old Texas Hip Hop promoter and Mesquite resident, Darryl Stinnette aka Li’l Pooh, was shot and killed Monday (August 8, 2018) on his way back to Dallas from San Francisco, CA. No suspects have been found at this time and as far as the news is reporting, this was a random drive-by shooting. Darryl was in California on business helping to promote rapper Sherwood Marty a day before the incident occurred. See the video below for more info (be patient as it loads or refresh page to view).
Source: CBS11 News
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
