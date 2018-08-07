Kruz Newz: Man Charged with Felony for Destroying Trump’s Hollywood Star

Austin Clay, the man who smashed Trump’s Hollywood Star, has been charged with one felony count of vandalism and could face up to three years in jail if convicted.

D.A. Charges Trump Walk of Fame Star Vandal Austin Clay https://t.co/61vMSWyG83 — TMZ (@TMZ) August 6, 2018

