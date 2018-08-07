CLOSE
Live and Loca News
Home > Live And Loca News

Kruz Newz: Man Charged with Felony for Destroying Trump’s Hollywood Star

5 reads
Leave a comment

Austin Clay, the man who smashed Trump’s Hollywood Star, has been charged with one felony count of vandalism and could face up to three years in jail if convicted.

 

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

The Latest:

Ella Mai Stops By 97.9 The Beat (PHOTOS)
Ella Mai Stops By 97.9 The Beat
8 photos

 

donald trump , Felony , Hollywood Star , Smashed , vandalism

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close