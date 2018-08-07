Kruz Newz: Man Charged with Felony for Destroying Trump’s Hollywood Star

5 reads Leave a comment
Austin Clay, the man who smashed Trump’s Hollywood Star, has been charged with one felony count of vandalism and could face up to three years in jail if convicted.
