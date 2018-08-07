CLOSE
Missing Texas Child’s Body Found Dead In Pond [VIDEO]

Beautiful misty dawn in the spring on the river

Source: Anton Petrus / Getty

A six year old child who’s been missing since Sunday in Kaufman County, Texas has now been found. His deceased body was located this morning (August 7, 2018) in a pond nearby. Police believe this was an accident, as the boy suffered from autism. See the video below for more info (be patient as it loads or refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

