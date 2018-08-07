Missing Texas Child’s Body Found Dead In Pond [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

A six year old child who’s been missing since Sunday in Kaufman County, Texas has now been found. His deceased body was located this morning (August 7, 2018) in a pond nearby. Police believe this was an accident, as the boy suffered from autism. See the video below for more info (be patient as it loads or refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: