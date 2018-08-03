Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Dallas Cowboys player Ezekiel Elliott was sued yesterday (August 2, 2018) for $1 million for a car wreck he was responsible for back in 2017. See the video below for more info (be patient as it loads or refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

The Latest:

Check Out These Former Dallas Cowboys (Photo Gallery) 16 photos Launch gallery Check Out These Former Dallas Cowboys (Photo Gallery) 1. Dez Bryant Source:Getty 1 of 16 2. Tony Romo Source:Getty 2 of 16 3. Emmitt Smith Source:Getty 3 of 16 4. Deion Sanders Source:Getty 4 of 16 5. Michael Irvin Source:Getty 5 of 16 6. Troy Aikman Source:Getty 6 of 16 7. Drew Bledsoe Source:Getty 7 of 16 8. Morris Claiborne Source:Getty 8 of 16 9. Terence Newman Source:Getty 9 of 16 10. Terrell Owens Source:Getty 10 of 16 11. Keyshawn Johnson Source:Getty 11 of 16 12. Larry Brown Source:Getty 12 of 16 13. Ed 'Too Tall' Jones Source:Getty 13 of 16 14. Herschel Walker Source:Getty 14 of 16 15. Darren Woodson Source:Getty 15 of 16 16. Greg Ellis Source:Getty 16 of 16 Skip ad Continue reading Dallas Cowboys Player Ezekiel Elliott Being Sued For $1 Million For Car Accident! [VIDEO] Check Out These Former Dallas Cowboys (Photo Gallery)

