Dallas Cowboys Player Ezekiel Elliott Being Sued For $1 Million For Car Accident! [VIDEO]

Elliott testifies at appeal; Jerry Jones maintains NFL has no evidence

Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram / Getty

Dallas Cowboys player Ezekiel Elliott was sued yesterday (August 2, 2018) for $1 million for a car wreck he was responsible for back in 2017. See the video below for more info (be patient as it loads or refresh page to view).

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Dallas Cowboys v Oakland Raiders

DALLAS COWBOYS , Ezekiel Elliott , Lawsuit

photos
