Dallas Cowboys Player Ezekiel Elliott Being Sued For $1 Million For Car Accident! [VIDEO]

Dallas Cowboys player Ezekiel Elliott was sued yesterday (August 2, 2018) for $1 million for a car wreck he was responsible for back in 2017. See the video below for more info (be patient as it loads or refresh page to view).
Source: CBS11 News
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
