Gucci Mane & His Latest Protege Asian Doll Kill It (Explicit Content)

Check out DFW’s very own Asian Doll spread her wings and fly through the cities across the country. Gucci Mane has signed a lady savage in her prime. Press play and peep how the crowd vibes, with her southern style of hip hop . Asian Doll is holding it down, from the outside looking in. Tune in this Friday to the Night Show Flight Show for a live update from the lady savage herself.

