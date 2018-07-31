Dominique Da Diva and Chey Parker talk candidly about the latest in entertainment, how long you should stay in your ‘H*e Phase’ the best way to deal with a break up and the word of the week: Girth.

AHA. Press play if you ain’t scurred.

Download Diva Unfiltered On iTunes

Listen & Download Diva Unfiltered On Google Play

Download and subscribe so you don’t miss an episode!

Diva Unfiltered Podcast [Episode 2] ‘Got Anymore Of That Good D!?’ was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: