Diva Unfiltered Podcast [Episode 2] ‘Got Anymore Of That Good D!?’

| 07.31.18
Dominique Da Diva and Chey Parker talk candidly about the latest in entertainment, how long you should stay in your ‘H*e Phase’ the best way to deal with a break up and the word of the week: Girth.

AHA. Press play if you ain’t scurred.

 

Download Diva Unfiltered On iTunes

Listen & Download Diva Unfiltered On Google Play 

Download and subscribe so you don’t miss an episode!

Diva Unfiltered Podcast [Episode 2] ‘Got Anymore Of That Good D!?’ was originally published on kysdc.com

