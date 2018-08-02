CLOSE
Derez De’Shon Drops New Visuals To Another New Single (Explicit Content)

Derez De’shon came up the Hardaway and now he takes us to church. “Lord Forgive me ” is his 3rd single released within 3 months. Consistency is key to the castle. Atlanta rapper has another banger in his hands or nah , press play and check out the visuals to help your decision.

