CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

VMA’s, What’s Good? 5 Artists Who Should’ve Had A Video Vanguard Award Already

3 reads
Leave a comment
Jennifer Lopez at the AMA's

Source: Getty / Getty

Let’s be clear, everybody loves Jenny From The Block.

 

Jennifer Lopez is the queen of so many things! She’s slayed the fashion industry, sold millions of records and had box office hit films.

 

But when it comes to epic music videos, would you put J. Lo in your top 5? Folks are having mixed feelings about the Bronx beauty being the recipient of the 2018 Video Vanguard Award.

No one’s saying Jenny isn’t great — there are just other artists who’ve put in the work and made music videos that told stories, made us think, and forced their peers to step it up all across the board. Even Lopez thinks so:

Hit the flip to see 5 artists we think should’ve gotten their Vanguard award a long time ago. Catch the 2018 VMA’s on August 20.

via GIPHY

VMA’s, What’s Good? 5 Artists Who Should’ve Had A Video Vanguard Award Already was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading VMA’s, What’s Good? 5 Artists Who Should’ve Had A Video Vanguard Award Already

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
VMA’s, What’s Good? 5 Artists Who Should’ve Had…
 6 hours ago
07.31.18
Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks in the home opener
Wale Feat. Jacquees “Black Bonnie” [New Video]
 9 hours ago
07.31.18
Wale ft. Jacquees “Black Bonnie,” Dreezy “Where Them…
 10 hours ago
07.31.18
Tiffany Haddish Claims She Never Said Sanaa Lathan…
 13 hours ago
07.31.18
Rostrum’s Caleb Brown Talks Business, Rebirth and Atlanta…
 13 hours ago
07.31.18
8 photos
Funny AF: Photo Of Melania Trump Gardening Gets…
 14 hours ago
07.31.18
Lauryn Hill Stars In Campaign For Woolrich’s New…
 14 hours ago
07.31.18
Finally Four Person Video Calling Officially Launches On…
 14 hours ago
07.31.18
#BijouStarFiles: Naomi Campbell Allegedly Pregnant By This Rapper…
 14 hours ago
07.31.18
Play The First 15 Minutes of TellTale’s ‘The…
 14 hours ago
07.31.18
Chance The Rapper, Waka Flocka, T-Pain & More…
 15 hours ago
07.31.18
Jasmin Brown aka @WatchJazzy Explains How She Initially…
 15 hours ago
07.31.18
Trump You Still A Bum: LeBron Says He…
 16 hours ago
07.31.18
adidas For What?: Drake Teases A New Nike…
 16 hours ago
07.31.18
Tristan Thompson Gave Draymond Green The Fade &…
 16 hours ago
07.31.18
Kanye West Still Likes Klan-Friendly President Trump, Per…
 16 hours ago
07.31.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close