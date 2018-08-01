VMA’s, What’s Good? 5 Artists Who Should’ve Had A Video Vanguard Award Already

Let’s be clear, everybody loves Jenny From The Block.

Jennifer Lopez is the queen of so many things! She’s slayed the fashion industry, sold millions of records and had box office hit films.

But when it comes to epic music videos, would you put J. Lo in your top 5? Folks are having mixed feelings about the Bronx beauty being the recipient of the 2018 Video Vanguard Award.

I’m not saying that J. Lo deserves or don’t deserve the Vanguard Award. I’m just going to say I don’t remember anything spectacular about her music videos. pic.twitter.com/5ppReIAurz — Xavier Yarbroux 🏳️‍🌈 (@hoodopulence) July 31, 2018

No one’s saying Jenny isn’t great — there are just other artists who’ve put in the work and made music videos that told stories, made us think, and forced their peers to step it up all across the board. Even Lopez thinks so:

In a recent interview with MTV, Jennifer Lopez said that Missy Elliott or Lady Gaga deserve the MTV’s Vanguard Award next year (2019). pic.twitter.com/KdZVsxkszW — Lady Gaga Charts • News (@charts_lady) July 31, 2018

Hit the flip to see 5 artists we think should’ve gotten their Vanguard award a long time ago. Catch the 2018 VMA’s on August 20.

