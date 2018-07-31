CLOSE
Chance The Rapper, Waka Flocka, T-Pain & More Featured In Upcoming ‘Complex X Fuse’ Episode

Other guests include singer Leon Bridges, T-Pain, and G-Eazy.

Chance the Rapper headlining Day One of Wireless Festival 2017

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Chance The Rapper just dropped off a handful of new tracks, and fans have been chomping at the bit to figure where the previously promised album material was dropping. Chano is slated to share more details of his upcoming music with Kanye West and Childish Gambino on an upcoming episode of Complex x Fuse and will be joined by Waka Flocka, G-Eazy, and other musical figures.

Aside from Chance giving fans an inside track on his creative endeavors, T-Pain will join the show to brave First We Feast’s “Hot Ones” segment in where he bravely takes on eating the super spicy chicken wings of death. Singer Leon Bridges is also featured and will give viewers the background on his fancy dance moves. Wacka joins the show to break down his seven guilty pleasures and rising rapper YBN Nahmir goes “Sneaker Shopping” with the Complex squad

Check out a preview trailer featuring T-Pain show below.

Complex x Fuse airs on the Fuse network on Wednesday, August 1st at 11 p.m. ET / PT. Learn more here.

Photo: WENN

Chance The Rapper, Waka Flocka, T-Pain & More Featured In Upcoming ‘Complex X Fuse’ Episode was originally published on hiphopwired.com

