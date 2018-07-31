Before her sold out show at Punchline, Jasmin Brown, aka @WatchJazzy stopped by Boom 103.9 and talked with Paris Nicole.

Jasmin explains how she never wanted to originally do comedy, but she realized she’s very relatable which helped her accept her role in the comedy field.

She goes into detail of how she became part of 50 Central, and where she got her inspiration for her characters, particularly Toya Turnup.

She gives some advice for people trying to get into the comedy world, what she would tell her younger-self, and the importance to stay true to herself.

Watch the full interview above!

More Fly Chick Fridays

Jasmin Brown aka @WatchJazzy Explains How She Initially Never Wanted To Do Comedy was originally published on boomphilly.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: