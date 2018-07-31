CLOSE
Wale Feat. Jacquees “Black Bonnie” [New Video]

Straight off Wale’s ‘It’s Complicated’, the song “Black Bonnie” featuring Jacquees now has visuals. Check it out below:

black bonnie , jacquees , Wale

