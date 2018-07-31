Teyana Taylor Is Def A Lit Mom And Has A Dope Family [Exclusive Interview]

07.31.18
Teyana Taylor

Source: Radio One / Radio One

Teyana Taylor sat down with Reec to talk about being a new mom, balancing life and work, and her relationship with Kanye West.

She even breaks down when her daughter cursed on IG and almost broke the internet. Check out the video.

