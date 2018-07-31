CLOSE
HipHopDX Hits 50 Cent With $3M Lawsuit Over Fake News Claim

The artist born Curtis Jackson initially sued the Hip-Hop website over the use of an allegedly unauthorized photo.

71st Annual Cannes Film Festival - 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' - Premiere

Source: Euan Cherry/WENN / WENN

A legal war is brewing between HipHopDX and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, this after the Hip-Hop news outlet published an article with an allegedly unauthorized photo of the rapper which sparked him to file a lawsuit. HHDX has hit back at Fif with a countering suit of their own to the tune of $3 million, citing defamation as the root.

The Blast exclusively reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, HipHopDX.com is accusing 50 of tarnishing their reputation by branding them “fake news”.

“The celebrity known as 50 Cent has maliciously used his power and influence to falsely attack a small, independent media company for its unfavorable but entirely truthful content,” the lawsuit claims. “In late June 2018, it exposed as false certain public statements made by 50 Cent claiming to have sold the rights to a three-word catchphrase for a million dollars.”

The website says they reported truthfully and as a result, 50 Cent retaliated against them by falsely publishing to his millions of social media followers that they were wrong and labeled their outlet “as a bogus news outlet that does not check its facts.”

The outlet goes on to add that HHDX had rights to use the photo they did for a news story they ran and claim that Fif purchased the photo’s rights just to bring his lawsuit to fruition.

Stay tuned.

Photo: WENN

HipHopDX Hits 50 Cent With $3M Lawsuit Over Fake News Claim was originally published on hiphopwired.com

