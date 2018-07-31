Beyoncé Reportedly Tapped For Vogue September Takeover

Beyoncé has arrived at the point of her career that anything she gets involved in will undoubtedly shift the culture forward. In September, the Houston superstar will reportedly take over Vogue magazine for that month’s issue and has hired a Black photographer to shoot the cover, a first for the publication.

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour gave Beyoncé unprecedented control over the cover of the upcoming September issue, sources say, and the music icon hired the first black photographer to shoot a cover in the publication’s 126-year history.

The publication is contractually obligated to give Beyoncé full control over the cover, the photos of her inside the magazine and the captions, which she has written herself and are in long-form, according to two sources who are familiar with the agreement between Vogue and Beyoncé but aren’t authorized to speak to the press.

Wintour has always exerted complete control over the fashion bible, including selecting the outfits worn by cover models. Cover subjects are usually given little to no say in their photos and are sent the cover in the week ahead of publication, a source familiar with the editorial process at the publication told HuffPost.

Tyler Mitchell of Atlanta will do the cover shoot honors and you can learn more about his work here.

