Tristan Thompson Gave Draymond Green The Fade & Taper Combo, Allegedly

It's all hearsay, but apparently, the beef between the pair that began on the court during the NBA Finals is still very fresh.

The bad blood that got to boiling during the past NBA Finals between Cleveland Cavaliers big man Tristan Thompson and Golden State Warriors do-it-all enforcer Draymond Green got really hot. Apparently, that beef is very much fresh as its being said that Thompson allegedly put hands on Green earlier this month in a Los Angeles nightclub.

BOSSIP exclusively reports:

The players got into a big fight earlier this month inside LA nightspot Delilah, multiple sources told BOSSIP. Both ballers were in the nightclub for a private party after the ESPY Awards July 18th, and we’re told that Thompson – dad of baby girl True with Khloe Kardashian – socked Green with a two-piece, getting the better of the NBA Champion.

And it was none other than their fellow teammates LeBron James and Kevin Durant then quickly stepped in to break up the fracas, we’re told. James apparently had enough and left the party shortly after the alleged incident.

So, do we need to change Thompson’s first name to Trist-Hands or what?

Tristan Thompson Gave Draymond Green The Fade & Taper Combo, Allegedly was originally published on hiphopwired.com

