4 reads Leave a comment
Via | HipHopDX
Drake is venturing back into the world of television. The OVO superstar will executive produce a new HBO series titled Euphoria, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
HBO announced it picked up the show, a teen drama based on a 2012 Israeli series of the same name, for 10 episodes.
Euphoria tells the story of high school students as they “navigate drugs, sex, identity, trauma, social media, love and friendship.” Francesca Orsi, SVP of drama at HBO, described it as “Kidsmeets Trainspotting, and what might exist when parents don’t exist” when the pilot was ordered in March.
Drake To Produce HBO Series “Euphoria” was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 16
2. Tom Petty, 662 of 16
3. Fats Domino, 893 of 16
4. Bishop Eddie Long, 634 of 16
5. Bernie Casey, 785 of 16
6. Robert Guillaume, 896 of 16
7. Roy Innis, 827 of 16
8. Jim Vance, 758 of 16
9. Fresh Kid Ice, 539 of 16
10. Charlie Murphy, 5710 of 16
11. Chuck Berry, 9011 of 16
12. James Cotton, 8112 of 16
13. Joni Sledge, 6013 of 16
14. Clyde Stubblefield, 7314 of 16
15. Al Jarreau, 7615 of 16
16. Lee “Q” O’Denat, 4316 of 16
comments – add yours