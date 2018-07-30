Travis Scott’s Dropping Heat This Week 

We thought something was up when giant golden heads of Travis Scott started popping up in Hollywood and H-town last week.

HOUSTON ☄️🌎 another Travis Scott head spotted outside of Minute Maid Park! @trvisxx pic.twitter.com/CaRzATkoTT — FTP FLAME ☄️🌎 (@FTPflame) July 29, 2018

We were right. Travis Scott just announced his highly-anticipated “Astroworld” will be out this Friday (Aug 3). Check out the trailer below!

