5 reads Leave a comment
Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star will not be removed despite it being vandalized, violent protests over the vandalism and now Russian soldiers guarding it. But the LAPD and Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said that removing it could cause attacks on other stars. I think they like the vandalism and the protests and the soldiers!
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- Join Us At The Buzz Back To School Supply Give-A-Way In Fort Worth On August 18th!
- J. Cole Weekend in Vegas Sweepstakes
- Kruz Newz: Another Hollywood CEO Accused of Sexual Misconduct
- Kruz Newz: Should the City of Austin Change Its Name?
- Kruz Newz: Donald Trump’s Walk of Fame Star Will NOT be Removed!
- Happy Birthday Ice JJ Fish: Here’s What The Viral Star Is Up To Now
- DFW Local Music: Mo3 “Errybody” [Audio]
- It Just Keep Callin’ Me: Kendrick Lamar And 14 Other Top Crackheads In TV & Film
- 2 Men Arrested After Robbing Ft. Worth Family Dollar [VIDEO]
- Twitter Raves About Kendrick Lamar’s “Power” Acting Debut
YG Stops By Veda Loca In The Morning (PHOTOS)
8 photos Launch gallery
YG Stops By Veda Loca In The Morning (PHOTOS)
1. YGSource:Radio One 1 of 8
2. YGSource:Radio One 2 of 8
3. YGSource:Radio One 3 of 8
4. YGSource:Radio One 4 of 8
5. YGSource:Radio One 5 of 8
6. YGSource:Radio One 6 of 8
7. YGSource:Radio One 7 of 8
8. YGSource:Radio One 8 of 8
comments – add yours