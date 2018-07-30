CLOSE
Kruz Newz: Donald Trump’s Walk of Fame Star Will NOT be Removed!

Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star will not be removed despite it being vandalized, violent protests over the vandalism and now Russian soldiers guarding it. But the LAPD and Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said that removing it could cause attacks on other stars.  I think they like the vandalism and the protests and the soldiers!

 

donald trump , star , vandalism , Walk of Fame

