Kruz Newz: American Airlines Ditches the No Carry-On Bag Tickets!

0 reads
Have you ever bought the cheapest ticket from American Airlines only to realize you didn’t read the fine print and you can’t even bring a carry-on? American Airlines recently added basic economy tickets that did not allow carry-on bags.  That didn’t go over so well with fliers.  Most got to the gate and were very unhappy! So AA has ditched the no carry-on and in September you will be allowed to bring a free carry-on bag!

 

American Airlines , basic economy , carry on bag , ticket

