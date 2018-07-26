CLOSE
Jesse Salazar
Vic Mensa “Metaphysical” [New Music]

We’ve been hearing a lot about Chi-Town’s Vic Mensa lately because of his brewing beef with Tekashi69 and DJ Akademiks. Let’s take a break from that for a minute to talk about a fresh track called “Metaphysical.” Get the track tonight at midnight and checkout the preview below.

