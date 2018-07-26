CLOSE
Live and Loca News
Home > Live And Loca News

Kruz Newz: Springtown ISD in Texas Will Arm their Teachers

0 reads
Leave a comment

A recent survey conducted by Springtown ISD Superintendent Mike Kelley showed that more than 80 percent of community members and the district’s staff agreed that they would like it if “highly-trained staff members” were armed on the school campus.  All teachers/staff that want to participate must undergo metal evaluations, strict training and must have a Texas-issued License to Carry.

 

 

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

The Latest:

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)

20 photos Launch gallery

The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)

Continue reading Kruz Newz: Springtown ISD in Texas Will Arm their Teachers

The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)

armed teachers , gun , School , Springtown

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close