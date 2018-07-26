Kruz Newz: Springtown ISD in Texas Will Arm their Teachers

0 reads Leave a comment
A recent survey conducted by Springtown ISD Superintendent Mike Kelley showed that more than 80 percent of community members and the district’s staff agreed that they would like it if “highly-trained staff members” were armed on the school campus. All teachers/staff that want to participate must undergo metal evaluations, strict training and must have a Texas-issued License to Carry.
