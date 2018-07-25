2 People Shot In Uber Ride In Dallas Near Loop 12 [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

2 men were shot in the back of an Uber ride in Dallas near Loop 12. The victims survived in this random shooting. See the video below for more info (be patient as it loads or refresh page to view).

Source: CBSDFW

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

