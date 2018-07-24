CLOSE
48 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth

Who said the DFW ain’t got no talent? Here’s a list of 48 famous people from Dallas-Ft. Worth.

  1. Erykah Badu – singer
  2. Owen Wilson – actor (Wedding Crashers, Shanghai Noon, Starsky & Hutch)
  3. Grant Hill – former NBA basketball player for: Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, and Los Angeles Clippers
  4. Post Malone – rapper
  5. Pam Oliver – NFL and NBA sportscaster
  6. Kirk Franklin – Gospel singer/producer
  7. Trip Lee – Christian rapper
  8. C.J. Miles – NBA basketball player for: Utah Jazz, Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors
  9. Paige Hurd – actor (Cradle 2 The Grave, Beauty Shop, Everybody Hates Chris)
  10. Melinda Gates – philanthropist/wife of Microsoft founder Bill Gates
  11. Cuban Doll – rapper
  12. Yella Beezy – rapper
  13. Dennis Rodman – former NBA player for: Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks
  14. LaMarcus Aldridge – NBA basketball player for: Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs
  15. Lil Twist – rapper
  16. Chris Bosh – NBA basketball player for: Toronto Raptors, Miami Heat
  17. Jill Marie Jones – actor (Girlfriends)
  18. Tim Brown – former NFL football player for: Los Angeles / Oakland Raiders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  19. Vanilla Ice – rapper/TV personality
  20. David and Tamela Mann – actors (Meet The Browns)
  21. Usher – actor/singer
  22. Selena Gomez – actor/singer
  23. The D.O.C. – rapper/songwriter/producer
  24. Jessica Simpson – actor/singer
  25. Luke Wilson – actor (Blue Streak, Old School, Legally Blonde)
  26. Dorrough Music – rapper
  27. DSR (Dirty South Rydaz) – rappers
  28. Kelly Clarkson – singer/songwriter
  29. Von Miller: NFL football player for: Denver Broncos
  30. Nick Jonas – Pop singer
  31. Lil’ Will – rapper
  32. Demi Lovato – singer/actor
  33. Ernie Banks – Former MLB baseball player for: Chicago Cubs
  34. Brandi Maxiell – reality TV star (Basketball Wives LA)
  35. Clayton Kershaw – MLB baseball player for: Los Angeles Dodgers
  36. Charlie Blackmon – MLB baseball player for: Colorado Rockies
  37. Lil Ronny MothaF – rapper
  38. The Dixie Chicks – music band
  39. Solo Lucci – rapper
  40. Lane Garrison – actor (Prison Break)
  41. Trapboy Freddy – rapper
  42. Ashlee Simpson – singer/songwriter/actor
  43. Fat Pimp – rapper
  44. Matthew Stafford – NFL football player for: Detroit Lions
  45. Go Yayo – rapper
  46. B-Hamp – rapper
  47. Don Chief – rapper
  48. Yung Nation – rappers

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

