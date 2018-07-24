Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Who said the DFW ain’t got no talent? Here’s a list of 48 famous people from Dallas-Ft. Worth.

Erykah Badu – singer Owen Wilson – actor (Wedding Crashers, Shanghai Noon, Starsky & Hutch) Grant Hill – former NBA basketball player for: Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, and Los Angeles Clippers Post Malone – rapper Pam Oliver – NFL and NBA sportscaster Kirk Franklin – Gospel singer/producer Trip Lee – Christian rapper C.J. Miles – NBA basketball player for: Utah Jazz, Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors Paige Hurd – actor (Cradle 2 The Grave, Beauty Shop, Everybody Hates Chris) Melinda Gates – philanthropist/wife of Microsoft founder Bill Gates Cuban Doll – rapper Yella Beezy – rapper Dennis Rodman – former NBA player for: Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks LaMarcus Aldridge – NBA basketball player for: Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs Lil Twist – rapper Chris Bosh – NBA basketball player for: Toronto Raptors, Miami Heat Jill Marie Jones – actor (Girlfriends) Tim Brown – former NFL football player for: Los Angeles / Oakland Raiders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Vanilla Ice – rapper/TV personality David and Tamela Mann – actors (Meet The Browns) Usher – actor/singer Selena Gomez – actor/singer The D.O.C. – rapper/songwriter/producer Jessica Simpson – actor/singer Luke Wilson – actor (Blue Streak, Old School, Legally Blonde) Dorrough Music – rapper DSR (Dirty South Rydaz) – rappers Kelly Clarkson – singer/songwriter Von Miller: NFL football player for: Denver Broncos Nick Jonas – Pop singer Lil’ Will – rapper Demi Lovato – singer/actor Ernie Banks – Former MLB baseball player for: Chicago Cubs Brandi Maxiell – reality TV star (Basketball Wives LA) Clayton Kershaw – MLB baseball player for: Los Angeles Dodgers Charlie Blackmon – MLB baseball player for: Colorado Rockies Lil Ronny MothaF – rapper The Dixie Chicks – music band Solo Lucci – rapper Lane Garrison – actor (Prison Break) Trapboy Freddy – rapper Ashlee Simpson – singer/songwriter/actor Fat Pimp – rapper Matthew Stafford – NFL football player for: Detroit Lions Go Yayo – rapper B-Hamp – rapper Don Chief – rapper Yung Nation – rappers

