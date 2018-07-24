0 reads Leave a comment
Who said the DFW ain’t got no talent? Here’s a list of 48 famous people from Dallas-Ft. Worth.
- Erykah Badu – singer
- Owen Wilson – actor (Wedding Crashers, Shanghai Noon, Starsky & Hutch)
- Grant Hill – former NBA basketball player for: Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, and Los Angeles Clippers
- Post Malone – rapper
- Pam Oliver – NFL and NBA sportscaster
- Kirk Franklin – Gospel singer/producer
- Trip Lee – Christian rapper
- C.J. Miles – NBA basketball player for: Utah Jazz, Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors
- Paige Hurd – actor (Cradle 2 The Grave, Beauty Shop, Everybody Hates Chris)
- Melinda Gates – philanthropist/wife of Microsoft founder Bill Gates
- Cuban Doll – rapper
- Yella Beezy – rapper
- Dennis Rodman – former NBA player for: Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks
- LaMarcus Aldridge – NBA basketball player for: Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs
- Lil Twist – rapper
- Chris Bosh – NBA basketball player for: Toronto Raptors, Miami Heat
- Jill Marie Jones – actor (Girlfriends)
- Tim Brown – former NFL football player for: Los Angeles / Oakland Raiders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Vanilla Ice – rapper/TV personality
- David and Tamela Mann – actors (Meet The Browns)
- Usher – actor/singer
- Selena Gomez – actor/singer
- The D.O.C. – rapper/songwriter/producer
- Jessica Simpson – actor/singer
- Luke Wilson – actor (Blue Streak, Old School, Legally Blonde)
- Dorrough Music – rapper
- DSR (Dirty South Rydaz) – rappers
- Kelly Clarkson – singer/songwriter
- Von Miller: NFL football player for: Denver Broncos
- Nick Jonas – Pop singer
- Lil’ Will – rapper
- Demi Lovato – singer/actor
- Ernie Banks – Former MLB baseball player for: Chicago Cubs
- Brandi Maxiell – reality TV star (Basketball Wives LA)
- Clayton Kershaw – MLB baseball player for: Los Angeles Dodgers
- Charlie Blackmon – MLB baseball player for: Colorado Rockies
- Lil Ronny MothaF – rapper
- The Dixie Chicks – music band
- Solo Lucci – rapper
- Lane Garrison – actor (Prison Break)
- Trapboy Freddy – rapper
- Ashlee Simpson – singer/songwriter/actor
- Fat Pimp – rapper
- Matthew Stafford – NFL football player for: Detroit Lions
- Go Yayo – rapper
- B-Hamp – rapper
- Don Chief – rapper
- Yung Nation – rappers
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
