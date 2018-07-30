Join Us At The Buzz Back To School Supply Give-A-Way In Fort Worth On August 18th!

0 reads Leave a comment
School is right around the corner! Do you have all the school supplies needed for your kids? If not, come out to the Buzz Back To School Supply Give-a-way at 1201 E. Maddox Ave. in Fort Worth from 10am-12pm. Your child must be present to receive school supplies and there will cooking demonstrations, free give-a-ways and more! Get a chance to meet Mayor Betsy Price, District 8 Councilwoman Kelly Allen Gray and more.
https://thebeatdfw.com/3089711/lebron-james-opening-school-to-be-one-of-greatest-moments-in-life/
DTLR High School All Star Game: The Dirty 24 [PHOTOS]
10 photos Launch gallery
DTLR High School All Star Game: The Dirty 24 [PHOTOS]
1. The Dirty 241 of 10
2. The Dirty 242 of 10
3. The Dirty 243 of 10
4. The Dirty 244 of 10
5. The Dirty 245 of 10
6. The Dirty 246 of 10
7. The Dirty 247 of 10
8. The Dirty 248 of 10
9. The Dirty 249 of 10
10. The Dirty 2410 of 10
Facebook: Jazze Radio-Chica
Instagram: Jazzeradiochica
Twitter: Jazzeradiochica
comments – add yours