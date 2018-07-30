Join Us At The Buzz Back To School Supply Give-A-Way In Fort Worth On August 18th!

School is right around the corner! Do you have all the school supplies needed for your kids? If not, come out to the Buzz Back To School Supply Give-a-way at 1201 E. Maddox Ave. in Fort Worth from 10am-12pm. Your child must be present to receive school supplies and there will cooking demonstrations, free give-a-ways and more! Get a chance to meet Mayor Betsy Price, District 8 Councilwoman Kelly Allen Gray and more.

