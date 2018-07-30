CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

LeBron James: Opening school to be one of greatest moments in life

1 reads
Leave a comment
Cleveland - Basketball - LeBron James Welcome Home

Source: Angelo Merendino / Getty

Via | ESPN

LeBron James expects Monday to be one of the greatest moments of his life, as his LeBron James Family Foundation and the Akron (Ohio) Public Schools launch a new elementary school for at-risk children in his hometown.

The I Promise School is the culmination of nearly a decade of work by James’ foundation, with its focus on educating children from challenging situations or backgrounds. The school will begin with two grades, third and fourth, with plans to expand in the coming years.

 

LeBron James: Opening school to be one of greatest moments in life was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading LeBron James: Opening school to be one of greatest moments in life

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Twitter Raves About Kendrick Lamar’s “Power” Acting Debut
 4 hours ago
07.30.18
LeBron James: Opening school to be one of…
 4 hours ago
07.30.18
Six Celebs With A Natural Glow Thanks To…
 13 hours ago
07.29.18
Exposed: NBA’s Drew Valentine Gets Bullied By Streetballer…
 17 hours ago
07.29.18
King’s Court: LeBron Shows Out In Bronny Jr.’s…
 18 hours ago
07.29.18
Damn, Sis: Blac Chyna Tries The Zoom Challenge,…
 19 hours ago
07.29.18
Best Memes Of The Week: From Durag Drake…
 20 hours ago
07.29.18
Pio Ain’t No Snitch: Watch Him And Master…
 2 days ago
07.28.18
Tweets Talking: A Twitter History Of 50 Cent…
 2 days ago
07.28.18
She Got Game: NBA LIVE 19 Will Include…
 2 days ago
07.28.18
Hardly Working: Drive-Thru Employee Caught Talking Wreckless On…
 2 days ago
07.28.18
Teka$hi 6ix9ine Says He Doesn’t Try At All…
 2 days ago
07.28.18
Never Forget: All The Times Soulja Boy Made…
 2 days ago
07.28.18
Classical Twerking Is Taking Over Social Media Thanks…
 2 days ago
07.28.18
GG Music: Harrd Luck & Dave East Take…
 2 days ago
07.28.18
Stripper Nearly Goes Head First Into The Ground…
 3 days ago
07.27.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close